A four-vehicle accident closed a stretch of Eastern Avenue in Augusta around 5 p.m. Monday and sent four people to MaineGeneral Medical Center, two of them critically injured.

Multiple vehicles went off the road during a multi-car crash on Route 17 in Augusta Monday night, shutting down Eastern Ave for 45 minutes. Four people were injured and taken to MaineGeneral, two are in critical condition. Contributed photo by Augusta Fire Department

Augusta Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Dunbar said four vehicles were involved in the crash near 835 Eastern Ave. At least two vehicles appeared to have made head-on contact and one was apparently struck a second time.

The accident location was about a quarter-mile from entrance to entrance to the VA Maine Healthcare Systems-Togus campus. Eastern Avenue is also Route 17.

Dunbar said road conditions were slick at the time of the crash and noted that other crashes were reported across the region Monday evening.

Augusta police continued to investigate the accident Monday night.

In addition to Augusta Police and Fire departments, the Togus VA Fire Department and Delta Ambulance also responded.

The road was reopened about 5:41 p.m.

