CSA Clay celebrates Common Street Arts’ clay studio members alongside a selection of established Maine potters. The exhibit will be on view in the Common Street Arts gallery from Jan. 13 through Feb. 15.
Featured artists include: Chris Cubberly, Goodland Pottery, Magpie Creative, Monica McCaw, Brian Soldano, Tamsen Brooke Warner and Unity Pond Pottery.
An opening reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit WatervilleCreates.org.
