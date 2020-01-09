As the Legislature returns to Augusta, I wanted to reach out to my friends and neighbors in Hallowell, Manchester and West Gardiner with some gratitude, a promise and an invitation.
First, thank you for the honor of representing you in the Maine House of Representatives. These past five years working for our three communities have been a remarkable experience. As someone born and raised in central Maine, I continue to be so proud of our district — our people, our businesses and our outdoor spaces.
Next, a promise: I promise to continue to work hard to represent you, and your family, well in Augusta. As part of that commitment, I spent my summer and fall (the legislative “off-session”) serving on three different legislative task forces. We’ve crafted recommendations to strengthen mental health services, stabilize county jail funding and improve juvenile justice.
I served as the appointed House chairwoman on two of those task forces. I believe it’s important to have central Maine well represented as policymaking is being discussed. Growing up on a farm in central Maine, I came by my Maine work ethic rightly. I promise to continue working hard. And, I promise to always listen, always respond, and do my best to earn your continued trust.
Third, an invitation. I serve your interests best when I know what you want. Contact me if I can be of assistance, if you have an idea for a bill, or you’d like to honor someone with a legislative sentiment. Reach out to have your children serve as honorary pages. If you, or your young person is interested in shadowing my work for a day, contact me. The state house is your house! Come spend some time. I can always be reached at [email protected] or 287-1400.
Charlotte Warren
Hallowell
