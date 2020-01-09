OAKLAND — A 22-year-old Oakland man was injured after he was struck by a car while attempting to load a snowmobile onto a trailer Thursday morning, officials said.

Police are not releasing the name of the 22-year-old, who was transported to Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville and then LifeFlighted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for his injuries. His condition is unknown, according to Oakland police Officer Michael Sayers, the primary official on the case.

The incident took place on Fairfield Road, close to the Fairfield town line, and was reported at 7:57 a.m., said Oakland Fire Chief Dave Coughlin.

“There was a trailer on the side of the road that the subject was trying to pull his snowmobile up on to and he basically misjudged it, went over the side and into the direct path of (an oncoming car),” Sayers said. “Judging from what witnesses say, the snowmobile driver was operating it at a higher speed than he should have been for loading it onto a trailer.”

The snowmobile, an Arctic Cat Firecat 700, was totaled after being struck by the oncoming vehicle, a 2016 Chevy Tahoe, according to Sayers.

The operator of the Tahoe, whose name is also not being released, did not cross the center line and had been driving in the appropriate travel lane when the vehicle made contact with the snowmobile. Charges will not be brought against the driver of the Tahoe, said Sayers.

There was “minor damage” done to the Tahoe, according to Sayers and Coughlin.

Oakland fire, rescue and police as well as Delta Ambulance responded to the scene Thursday morning.

