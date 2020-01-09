WATERVILLE — Because Waterville firefighters will attend a funeral Saturday, Winslow firefighters will cover their calls from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. that day, according to a notice from the Waterville Regional Communications Center. All calls should be dispatched directly to Winslow during that time, the notice says.
