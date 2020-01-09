SKOWHEGAN — Thursday night’s board of directors meeting began with an emotional announcement from the district’s long-time superintendent.

“I never get emotional,” Superintendent Brent Colbry told the community at the meeting. “It is with mixed emotions that I present to you all my letter of intent to retire.”

Colbry has been working in public education for over 45 years, the last 17 for Skowhegan schools. He credits the community, faculty and students for the successes that the district has seen during his tenure.

“I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to serve the community these last 17 years,” he said. “I’m still around for six more months, though, and we still have a few pages left to write in this story.”

“You have definitely earned the chance and the time to yourself,” Board Chairwoman Lynda Quinn said.

Tensions arose during public comment, when a member of the community addressed the board with concerns about the school’s proposed mascot selection process as well as the bathroom transition.

Gloria Gordon stood up in front of the board and asked for them to only allow members that can prove their residency within the district to be the only ones allowed to participate in the selection process.

“I think that names and addresses should be included on the form so that we know they’re a resident,” Gordon said. “It’s our tax dollars, it’s our discussion and our decision and I don’t think that any outsiders or nonresidents should not have a say in what we want to call ourselves.”

“Fourteen people want nothing to do with the Indians, and that’s not right,” Gordon said, referring to the members of the board that voted to retire the mascot in March.

Gordon continued addressing the board regarding gender-neutral bathrooms in the schools. Parents say that the school has one official gender-neutral bathroom in the high school, which is located in the school’s main office.

“I know (the bathrooms) are bisexual now or whatever, and I guess there’s a problem with how they are labeled,” Gordon said.

Quinn said that this was the first time that she has heard of issues with gender-neutral bathroom labeling.

“If it’s changed to queers or lesbians or whatever you want to put up there, you’re taking away from the majority of the kids that are screwing around with bi or trans or whatever. I have no problems with bis or trans, but it’s taking so much away from the kids that are normal.” Gordon said.

Following Gordon’s comment, members of the community urged Quinn to address them, saying that they were unacceptable and inappropriate. Quinn used her gavel to silence the arguing and Gordon continued.

“The majority of kids should be taken into consideration, not the minority,” Gordon said. “Everything is supposed to be politically correct, but enough is enough. We have to think of the majority, not the minority.”

Community member Margaret O’Connell asked Quinn again to step in, but Gordon was finished speaking. When the meeting ended, O’Connell says that she and other community members spoke to Quinn about their concerns with what was said at public comment and was told that community members are allowed to have opinions and speak freely.

“Systematically, if it’s not stopped in there, that’s why it’s allowed in the schools,” Morrigan Knox-McLeod, a community member, said in response to Gordon’s comments. “Our kids don’t get treated well when humans don’t get treated well. If it doesn’t stop at this level, there’s nobody that can stop it.”

Another community member, Cecil Gray, spoke up at the meeting and urged the board to speed along the selection process. Gray cited Katherine Johnson, a mathematician that worked for NASA whose calculations of orbital mechanics helped an astronaut get his ship back into orbit on Apollo 13.

“She did it in … two to three hours,” Gray said. “I’m thinking if she can do that in a few hours, I don’t understand why this has taken over eight months. This should have been done a long time ago. If she can do that in three hours, we this should have been over a long time ago.”

The removal of the Indians mascot has been a controversial discussion throughout the community, including school board representatives, community members, students and members of Penobscot Nation since it was voted 14-9 to “respectfully retire” the name.

The board decided at a December meeting that they would take the mascot selection process in chunks, as suggested by Colbry. At Thursday’s meeting, Colbry announced that suggestion forms for the new mascot will be available electronically and on paper ballots beginning next week. Colbry hopes to have the suggestion forms available throughout the community, including at the town office, libraries and schools. Though Colbry didn’t designate a specific deadline for the forms, he says that he expects the portals to be open for four to six weeks.

Colbry also addressed an earlier comment about residency being included on the forms.

“At the end of the day, people could put the same thing multiple times on the form and it will still be considered as one suggestion,” he said. “It’s not a weighted system.”

The process for selecting a new mascot begins with brainstorming. The next step is for school staff to collect the ideas and filter through them to ensure that they are consistent with school board policies and statutes. From there, the suggestions will be handed to the board for review, where two committees that will sort through the lists and create no more than five options for consideration.

The process will then be handed to students in grades six through 12.

“We want it largely driven by kids,” Colbry has said, “And we want them to have an opportunity to give feedback before we make a final selection.

After students provide their feedback, the list will go back to subcommittees, who will narrow the list to three options and present them to the school board.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: