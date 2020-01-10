AUGUSTA — University of Maine Cooperative Extension associate professor and food science specialist Beth Calder will be the featured speaker at the Kennebec County Extension Association annual meeting set for 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the Washington/York Room at the Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, according to a news release from UMaine News, Division of Marketing and Communications, Orono.

“Growing Food Businesses in Maine — How UMaine Extension Can Help” includes information on food testing services and Extension workshops appropriate for food entrepreneurs, UMaine’s Highland pilot plant and commercial kitchen, and industry-related research.

A brief business meeting will follow the presentation; light refreshments will be served.

For more information, to RSVP or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Caragh Fitzgerald at 622-7546 or [email protected].

