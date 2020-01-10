Neil Peart, the drummer for the rock band Rush, is dead at 67.

Peart died Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif., but his death was announced on Friday. Peart battled brain cancer for three years before his death, Elliot Mintz, a spokesperson for Peart’s family, told the Daily News in an email.

Peart joined Rush, the classic Canadian rock group, in 1974, six years after the band formed.

He became the act’s primary lyricist and an eminently celebrated percussionist.

