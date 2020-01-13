FARMINGTON — A Franklin County justice set a Wilton man’s bail at $10,000 cash on Monday in connection to a charge of gross sexual assault against a girl under age 15.

Justice Bruce Mallonee also prohibited Carl D. Boyington, 26, from having any contact with children under age 16.

Wilton police officer Ethan Kyes arrested Boyington on Friday, according to an affidavit filed by officer Brian Lynch with a Franklin County court. Initially he was arrested on two counts of gross sexual assault but the District Attorney’s Office submitted one charge to the court.

The mother of the girl reported to Kyes on Dec. 27 that her daughter was having a sexual relationship with Boyington. The mother discovered the relationship because of Facebook messages that ended up on one of her electronic devices, which indicated her daughter and Boyington had a previous sexual encounter, according to the affidavit.

Kyes interviewed the victim in her mother’s presence. The girl told police the two had sex three different days between Oct. 31 and Dec. 1, according to the affidavit.

Kyes observed a forensic interview with the girl at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Lewiston. Kyes attempted to interview Boyington on Friday but the latter declined. Kyes arrested him without incident and took him to the Franklin County Detention Center.

Jay Police Department is investigating a related incident.

Boyington could not enter a plea to the felony charge because the case has not gone before a grand jury.

Boyington’s next court date is March 24 at the Franklin County Superior Court. Mallonee appointed defense attorney Scott Hess to represent him.

A conviction on a sexual assault charge carries a maximum 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: