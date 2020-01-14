AUGUSTA — The former treasurer of Hallowell’s Gaslight Theater pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing thousands of dollars from the community theater organization.

Travis J. Burnham, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to a Class C felony theft charge in court Tuesday, with a plea agreement requiring he make $5,000 in restitution payments by early April.

If he meets that requirement, he’d be sentenced to three years imprisonment but with all but 10 days suspended, meaning he’d spend 10 days in jail if he complies with the terms of his two-year probation. If he does not pay the restitution in time, his sentence would be four years imprisonment with all but 30 days of that suspended.

Burnham told Justice William Stokes he had $2,000 he was ready to pay in restitution Tuesday.

His sentence also includes 50 hours of community service, two years probation and a requirement he have no contact with the Gaslight Theater nonprofit organization.

Burnham was the treasurer of Gaslight Theater, Maine’s oldest continuously running community theater. He also had directed and appeared in plays for the theater, which performs plays in the upstairs theater at Hallowell City Hall. He was one of two people, including Richard Bostwick, manager of the theater, with access to a debit card for the theater’s account at Camden National Bank.

Burnham used the card for personal use, and more than $7,100 went missing, according to prosecutor Tracy McCarthy, an assistant district attorney.

Bostwick, speaking for the theater’s board in a victim impact statement filed with the court, wrote that Burnham betrayed their trust, adversely impacted the theater’s financial credibility, harmed its reputation and created a financial hardship for the theater. He wrote that Gaslight had to pull back some of its activities because it could not afford its up-front costs.

But the theft, he wrote, also took an emotional toll.

“The general betrayal of a close-knit volunteer group was hard to swallow and overcome,” Bostwick wrote to the court.

However, he said, the theater’s board saw no need for a more punitive sentence as long as the theater is reimbursed.

“The board was disappointed with Mr. Burnham as he betrayed our trust,” Bostwick wrote, “but acknowledges that during his tenure with the board, he was an engaged and active member and provided good theatrical and production support.”

Burnham was on the theater’s board for about a year-and-a-half and was elected to the position of treasurer.

The theft was discovered in January 2019 after a branch manager of Camden National Bank reported inconsistencies in the account to Bostwick, who reported it to Hallowell Police, according to McCarthy.

McCarthy said Burnham also failed to make $3,600 in deposits. She said he admitted, to Hallowell Police Chief Eric Nason, he had taken money from the theater.

The theft charge is a Class C felony because it involved more than $1,000.

