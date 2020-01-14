The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Charity Foundation Fund has awarded 12 grants that total $77,280 to nonprofit organizations that support transportation programs for older Maine people.

Grant recipients include Aging Well in Waldo County, to launch a volunteer driver program; Freeport Community Services, Inc., to hire a part-time transportation coordinator to make program improvements and efficiencies; and The Opportunity Alliance, to increase capacity of the Senior Companion Program to more adequately assist older adults and their caregivers by offering transportation to appointments and errands, companionship, and respite.

Established in 1921, the Maine Charity Foundation Fund was the state’s first community foundation, created to hold individual charitable funds and to distribute income from those funds. In 1993, the fund was transferred to the Maine Community Foundation, which continues the organization’s tradition of grantmaking.

The next deadline for applications is Sept. 15. For more details, visit mainecf.org or contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at 761-2440 or [email protected].

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit its website.

