GARDINER — Jaycie Stevens scored 15 points to lead the Gardiner girls basketball team to a 51-34 victory over Brewer in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game on Tuesday.

Lizzy Gruber and Bailey Poore each added 13 points for the Tigers (10-1).

Brooke Merrow led the Witches (2-11) with 14 points.

RANGELEY 48, KENTS HILL 38: Winnie LaRochelle scored a game-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lakers to the win in Kents Hill.

Olivia Pye added 15 points and six steals for Rangeley (12-0).

Rose Jenkins led Kents Hill (2-4) with 14 points while Charlotte Harper Cunningham added 10.

RICHMOND 56, VALLEY 32: Bryanne Lancaster scored 16 points to lead the Bobcats to a win over the Cavaliers in Bingham.

Bryannah Shea scored eight points, while Kara Briand and Lindsie Irish each added seven points for Richmond (3-8).

Logan McDonald scored 11 points for Valley (5-5), while Brielle Hill added 10 points.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 35, FOREST HILLS 24: Hannah Hubbard scored 17 points to lead the Bereans to an East/West win over the Tigers in Waterville.

Ella Baker added eight points for Temple (5-4).

Taylor Fountaine led Forest Hills (5-6) with 14 points.

MARANACOOK 61, MCI 38: Anna Drillen and Kate Mohlar each scored 13 points to lead the Black Bears to a KVAC win over the Huskies in Readfield.

Natalie Whitten added 11 points for Maranacook (5-6).

Natalie Sites led MCI (2-10) with 11 points, while Iciar Corrales-Montes added eight points.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 49, WINSLOW 48: Bodhi Littlefield scored 16 points for the Black Raiders in a KVAC loss to the Eagles in Winslow.

Grace Smith scored 14 points for Winslow (8-4), while Olivia McCaslin added nine points.

Madison York led Lincoln (5-5) with 26 points.

WINTHROP 77, MT. ABRAM 16: Sage Fortin drained a game-high 24 points to lead Winthrop in a balanced attack for a victory.

The Ramblers (10-1) rolled to a 25-4 first quarter lead. Jillian Schmelzer contributed nine points on four field goals for Winthrop.

The Cobras (3-8) were hard pressed to generate any offense, scoring no points in the third quarter. Kaylee Knight had a team-high five points for Mt. Abram.

DIRIGO 41, CARRABEC 36: Junior forward Alexa Perreault scored eight points and collected seven rebounds as Dirigo edged Carrabec in MVC action.

The game was close throughout. However, Jayce Brophy made a pair of key free throws down the stretch to seal the deal for the Cougars (10-1).

Junior guard Paige Lueders shared a team-high eight points with Alexa Perreault for Dirigo.

Sophomore gaurd Courtney Rollins paced the Cobras (3-7) with a game-high 10 points in the losing effort.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 66, LAWRENCE 36: Zach Nickerson scored 9 points for the Bulldogs in a KVAC A loss to the Broncos in Fairfield.

Mackenzie Huard added six points for Lawrence (6-6).

Bryce Lausier led Hampden (12-0) with 22 points, while Andy Raye added 17 points.

