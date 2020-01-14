AUGUSTA – Joan T. Anderegg, 95, of North Whitefield, passed away January 7, 2020, at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation. She passed peacefully with loved ones by her side. Joan was born in New Britain, Conn., on August 3, 1924. She was predeceased by her son, Jonathan Schlosser, and her husband, Eugene Anderegg. Joan leaves behind daughters Mary, Susan and Alice (Lynn), and sons George, Peter and Stephen; her good friends Imelda Yorkus and Toni Brann, and the Vigue family who were always ready to lend a hand. The family wishes to thank Dr. Barbara Moss and the staff at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation for their care and kindness. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 am at Saint Denis Church, Route 126, Whitefield, Maine. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.directcremationofmaine.com.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation toA Paw in the Door16 Winter St,Bath, ME 04530 orthe Activities Program at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation188 Eastern Ave,Augusta, ME 04330.

