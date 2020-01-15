A bald eagle was shot and killed in Peru over the weekend, and state wildlife officials are offering a reward for information.

Investigators said the injured eagle was discovered Sunday near the Androscoggin River along Route 108. The person who found the eagle cared for it until a game warden came, but the bird later died, officials said.

An X-ray of the eagle revealed that it had been shot, according to the Maine Warden Service. That agency and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are investigating the killing.

Under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to conviction. Maine Operation Game Thief is offering an additional $2,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call either Operation Game Thief 800-253-7887, USFWS Office of Law Enforcement at 469-6842 or the Maine State Police Dispatch Center at 624-7076.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: