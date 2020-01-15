The Mount View High School Chamber Singers, under the direction of Rebecca Childs, perform a concert on the fourth floor under the dome Tuesday in Maine State House in Augusta. Later that morning the 18-member group performed the national anthem at the start of the House of Representatives session. Kennebec Journal photo by Joe Phelan Buy this Photo

The Mount View High School Chamber Singers, under the direction of Rebecca Childs, performed a concert on the fourth floor under the dome Tuesday in Maine State House in Augusta. Later that morning the 18-member group performed the national anthem at the start of the House of Representatives session.

The Mount View High School Chamber Singers perform the national anthem from the gallery Tuesday to start the House of Representatives session in Maine State House in Augusta. Kennebec Journal photo by Joe Phelan Buy this Photo

filed under:
augusta maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles