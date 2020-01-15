The Mount View High School Chamber Singers, under the direction of Rebecca Childs, performed a concert on the fourth floor under the dome Tuesday in Maine State House in Augusta. Later that morning the 18-member group performed the national anthem at the start of the House of Representatives session.
