CANAAN – Richard “Rick” Alan Clark Sr., 55, of Canaan, Maine passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Canaan. He was born in Framingham, Massachusetts, on November 25, 1964 a son of Harold Clark Sr. and Marilyn (Pierce) Clark. He graduated from Skowhegan Area High School. After graduating from Skowhegan Area High School he entered the work force, and later on became a career woodsman and continued logging until his passing.Richard loved and adored his children and family, they brought him so much joy. Richard was a very hard worker and loved being outdoors, he was very passionate about hunting and fishing. Richard had a soft spot for animals. He had a heart of gold and would give anyone the shirt off of his own back. Richard also had a sense of humor and was always making people laugh. He is predeceased by both of his parents.He is survived by his son Richard Clark Jr, his daughter Lacey Clark, his twin brother and best friend Robert Clark. The two were inseparable, attached at the hip. His sister Judy Brown and her husband, Darrell “Brownie” Brown, His brother Matthew Clark Sr and his wife, Chasity, his brother Harold Clark Jr. and his significant other, Vicki, His brother Roland Clark Sr. and his wife, ReJeanne and his sister Linda Holt and her husband, Ronald “Tiger” Holt. As well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. “A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands put to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.”Services will be announced at a later date, you may reach out to his daughter Lacey Clark via Facebook for more information.Arrangements are under the care and direction of diverse and funeral home in cremation services in Madison & Bingham,Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous