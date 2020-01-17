SHAWMUT – Wayne L. Crummett, 84, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 with his grandson, Mark at his side.Wayne was born in Fairfield on November 2, 1935, the son of Frank and Hazel (Young) Crummett. He attended Fairfield schools, graduating in 1954 from Lawrence High. Wayne served in the US Air Force for 4 years after graduating.Wayne worked for Keyes Fibre most of his adult life. In 1964, he Married the love of his life Barbara Goforth Perkins; they spent 35 years together until her death in 1999.Wayne enjoyed woodworking and built several pieces of furniture and knickknacks. He and Barbara also enjoyed gardening and planted several large gardens; sharing their bounty with family.He was predeceased by his parents; his wife; his stepson, Alan Perkins; and his brothers, Lawrence, Donald and Blynn.He is survived by his stepchildren, Dana and wife Dena Perkins of Brewer, Cathy and Charles Buker and Richard Perkins of Hartland; 14 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, George Goforth of Scarborough; and several nieces and nephews. He is going to be missed greatly by his great granddaughter, London Bernard.There will be no services.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield. Friends and family who wish may donate in Wayne’s memory to their local Humane Society.

