Destie Hohman Sprague is the new executive director of the Maine Women’s Lobby. Hohman Sprague most recently served as the associate director of Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault, where she worked since 2008, according to a news release from the Maine Women’s Lobby.

With more than 15 years of nonprofit experience, Hohman Sprague brings a background rooted in social and economic justice, gender and racial equity, and values-centered nonprofit management. These core values will help lead the MWL, which works to promote public policy solutions that ensure all women and girls are free from violence and discrimination, and can access equitable systems related to the economy, health care and education.

While at MECASA, Hohman Sprague supported the mission to end sexual violence in Maine and ensure high quality sexual violence prevention and response across Maine. Prior to joining MECASA, Hohman Sprague served as outreach director at the Children’s Alliance of New Hampshire coordinating an annual collaborative policy agenda for children and families supported by nearly 100 partner agencies. Hohman Sprague has a Master of Arts in public policy from New England College, a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Tulane University and served on the Board of Directors of MWL from 2015 to 2019. She also served as vice chairwoman of the New Hampshire Women’s Lobby from 2007 to 2008.

“I am thrilled to have been selected as the next executive director of such a historic organization, and I’m excited to work with the amazing staff, board and coalition members to continue to center social justice throughout the lobby’s policy work,” said Hohman Sprague. “Marginalized women and girls — those who have disabilities, are queer or trans, homeless or incarcerated, black or brown, and new Mainers — are most impacted by inequitable economic, criminal justice, health care and education systems. I look forward to working with the lobby and its partner agencies to amplify their voices at the State House, to build tools and skills in our communities to help people address the policies that affect their lives, and to ensure that the lobby is one of the best places to work in Maine.”

“Destie has the skills and experience to lead the Maine Women’s Lobby into the future as an organization that centers diversity, equity and inclusion in its work and more deeply engages people impacted by misogyny, racism and poverty,” said Elizabeth Riotte, board chairwoman, Maine Women’s Lobby.

The appointment follows an extensive nationwide search supported by Maine-based search consultant Cathy Kidman, in partnership with TSNE MissionWorks in Boston, Massachusetts.

Leeds man joins Kozak & Gayer

Charles F. Dingman, of Leeds, has joined the New England regional health law practice of Kozak & Gayer, P.A., according to a news release from the Augusta law office.

Dingman joins Kozak & Gayer with 40 years of experience in administrative, health care and education law, as well as government relations. His health law practice focuses on reimbursement, regulatory and government contracting issues for a wide range of clients in the health care sector. He will practice health care law.

Melissa Brugnani promoted to mortgage loan officer by Kennebec Federal Savings

Melissa Brugnani, who offers more than 20 years’ experience in banking and a “we treat every customer like family” sensibility, has been promoted to mortgage loan officer for Kennebec Federal Savings, according to a news release from the savings bank.

In her new role, Brugnani will professionally assess the credit-worthiness of those seeking various types of individual mortgages in the Waterville/central Maine area, and match eligible mortgage-seekers with a financial solution thoughtfully designed to meet their individual or business needs.

“I am so excited to be promoted to mortgage loan officer, particularly at Kennebec Federal Savings,” said Brugnani. “KFS has been named a ‘Best Place to Work in Maine’ for six years in a row, and we work hard each day to pass that neighborly, positive, affirming experience along to each and every customer. When you walk in the door here, you become family.”

Allan Rancourt, president of Kennebec Federal Savings, said Brugnani was promoted to her new position because of her “neighborly professionalism” and passion for customer service. “With Melissa, ‘We treat you like family’ isn’t just a slogan. It’s the way she treats every customer, every day.”

Raised in Livermore Falls, and Massachusetts, Brugnani served from 2007 to 2017 at The Bank of Canton in Canton, Massachusetts, and from 1999 to 2007 at Eastern Bank in Randolph, Massachusetts. She has been employed by Kennebec Federal Savings since moving home to Maine in 2017.

