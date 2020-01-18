CANAAN — A motor vehicle accident on Main Street involving a pulp truck and a pickup truck left one dead and two others injured on Saturday morning.

The call came in at 6:51 a.m. on Saturday for a motor vehicle crash on Route 2 in Canaan. Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Stephen McCausland says that Commercial Vehicle Enforcement was asked to respond to a request involving a pulp truck at the request of Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Somerset County Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell says that the driver of the pickup truck, whose name has not been released, died at the scene and another passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the pulp truck was also transported from the scene to the hospital, though the extent of injuries are not yet know, Mitchell said.

As of 11:15 a.m., Route 2 remained closed in Canaan, though Mitchell says it should be opening back up soon as investigators work to recreate the crash.

