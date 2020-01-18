BANGOR — The following students were named to its president’s and dean’s lists for the 2019 fall semester at Eastern Maine Community College.

President’s list: Hannah Stratton, of Ashland; Calvin Andrews, III, of Atkinson; Sarah Diehl, Grace Freeman, Iain Hallett, Rebekah Hayes, Donghoon Kim, Harley Knowles, Rubie Kollman, Yujin Lee, Brett Lewey, Adam Malcolm, Jiyeon Park, Cathy Speronis and Minkyeong Yu, all of Bangor; Colleen LeClair and Cecilia Wardwell, both of Bucksport; and Jason Schlipstein of Corinth.

Also, Thomas Howard, of Dixmont; Jessica Treadwell, of Etna; Kelsey Banville, of Frenchville; Zachary Field and Holly Smith, of Hampden; Amanda Diaz, of Hudson; Morgan Crone, of Kenduskeag; Donald Vincent, of Milbridge; Sean Babin, of Milford; Victoria Anderson, of Montville; Gem Haviland, of Norway; Alexandra Fairbrook and Richard Young II, of Old Town; Tyler Capone DuBois, of Orono; Cameron Harvey, of Orrington; and Juliet Watkins, of Orrington.

Also, Thomas Kelley and Jazmyn McLain, of Palmyra; Yannick Bonte, both of Skowhegan; Brogan Prince, of Veazie; Makenzie Vaughn, of Washburn; and Phoenix Vachon, of Winterport.

Each semester the academic dean prepares for the president a list of those dean’s list students who have earned a grade point average of 4.0.

Dean’s list: Kayla J. Buchanan, of Amherst; Samuel H. Gresko, of Amity; Mitchell A. Cates, of Anson; Emily L. Monahan, of Atkinson; Reid L. Buzza, of Auburn; and Adam P. Doyon, of Augusta.

Also, Kaitlyn R. Allard, John M. Anderson, Meredith L. Atkinson, Collin T. Bailey, Victoria F. Bernhardt, Josiah J. Brochu, Sara M. Buzzell, Joseph T. Campagna, Audrey A. Carroll, Colton S. Chandoha-Lee, Lauren V. Chapman, Yongjoon Choi, Faith E. Dabre, Jessica L. Davis, James A. Delano, Michele A. Dispenzieri, Jeremy D. Drews, Caitlin J. Falvey, Sarah R. Faris, Thomas A. Fearon, Stephanie L. Frost, Brianne K. Gagnon, Kenyon R. Geiger, Lorraine A. Harrigan, Emily Hart, Mikayla M. Hutchinson, Kristin Jenkins, Karan C. Johnson, Austin B. Kessler, Melinda J. Manzo, Kyle P. McCue, Claire R. Ouellette, Corey A. Pease, Ryan G. Pelkey, Sheena M. Ramsdell, Abigail M. Ray, Jodi L. Renshaw, Samantha B. Rushmore, Susan E. Sauvage, Gabrielle C. Sekera, Ioannis Sianos, Lucas J. Sines, Rihan E. Smallwood, Samuel S. Thomas, Brandy M. Warren, Aaliyah Lois-A. Williams and Jeremy D. Yehle, all of Bangor.

Also, Tyler J. Childers, of Beals; Jeremiah W. Chaplin and Jamie M. Russell, both of Belfast; Samuel S. Roy, of Biddeford; Ethan W. Preble, of Birch Harbor; Shari Shina and Tylor A. Sutherland, both of Bradford; Cassandra I. Brochu, Brandon C. Butler, Jacob S. Clark, Christopher R. Cunningham, Emma K. DelMonaco, Johnathon J. Dionne, Jade S. D’Salva, Jennah J. Geiser, Zoie Jurkiewicz, Zachary R. Kigas, Joshua R. McQuarrie, Tyler O. Mock, Jon M. Mousseau, Tyler M. Parrish, Emily D. Penner, Maxwell J. Raymond, Jonathan T. Rison, Sherralyn J. Robbins, Abigail E. Rogers, Tiffany L. Sebastiano, Shay L. Stanley and Olivia M. Wing, all of Brewer.

Also, Benjamin H. Parker, of Brooksville; Adam M. Stetson, of Brownville; Lucas R. Brann, Tracy J. Davis, Melanie L. Hall, Jenny L. Jordan, Kelsey D. Maguire, Stacey M. McLellan, Caleb P. Smith and Stephen J. Wagner, all of Bucksports; Marissa S. Merritt, of Calais; Jacob A. Sears, of Cambridge; Jarred L. Jones, of Caribou; Jacob S. Downs, Kimberly A. DuBois and Danyon A. Parsons, all of Carmel; Gillian E. Haley, of Castine; and Cody E. Decker, of Clifton.

Also, Christopher E. Goulette, of Clinton; Zachary A. Bridges and Rhonda L. Shaw, both of Corinna; Lisa M. Benedetti, Katherine L. Bragdon, Jade M. Hayden, Ashley E. Lasselle, Amber L. Little, Julia K. Lufkin, Brianna T. Rockwell, Lindsey W. Shaw and Micah M. Ward, all of Corinth; Andrew B. Larsen-Sorterup, of Damariscotta; Laura A. Wardwell, of Dedham; Riley N. Getto, of Deer Isle; and Jason E. Campbell, Amber-Lynn S. Jusczak and Amber T. Knowlton, all of Dexter.

Also, Abbi A. Bourget, Michaela A. Hill and Jonathan N. Scott, all of Dover-Foxcroft; Emily-Anne M. Tanous, of East Millinocket; Rebecca L. Gideon, of Eddington; Melissa M. Clark, Kimberly M. Corbin, Connor J. McDevitt and Sydney M. Ouzts, all of Ellsworth; Cole W. Gilman and Hannah E. Whitten, both of Enfield; Emily M. Kenney, of Etna; Kellie A. Bache and Kyle C. Watson, both Exeter; Bryce M. Scott, of Fairfield; and Levi G. Hiltz, of Farmington.

Also, Amanda A. Austin, Kierstin A. Hand and Corbin N. Schiner, all of Franklin; Chloe E. Eckstein and Jayna Robinson, both of Garland; Aaron M. Hoover, Broderick T. Jones, Robert A. Mello, Alyson M. Reynolds, Emily M. Strout and Raymond T. Valenti, all of Glenburn; Anthony M. Hodge, of Gorham; Evan G. Bjork, of Greenville Junction; and Mackenzie M. Redimarker, of Guilford.

Also, Autumn M. Beayon, Hunter J. Christian, Miranda J. Cook, Cole V. LaPointe, Matthew M. McLaughlin, Jacob A. Oliver, Yosef K. Shteirman, Sylwia E. Skowronek, Kurt L. Townsend and Isaac H. Weitman, all of Hampden; Katie A. Clements and Sydne M. Smith, both of Hancock; Julian E. Howland, of Harrington; and Luke H. Wheeler, of Hartland.

Also, Matthew J. Bailey, Myranda L. Caldwell, Kendall L. Carpenter, Abigail L. Hallett, Michael W. Lane, Asia L. Mallory, Hannah E. Moody, Nathan Raymond, Skylar P. Shackley, Morgan O. Smith, Ho Chi Minh and Tuong Vu K. Nguyen, all of Hermon; Jessica S. Azar and Olivia J. Mantsch, both of Holden; Andrea K. Young, of Howland; Dustin A. D’Agostino and Brandon P. Pelletier, both of Hudson; and Courtney M. Day, of Island Falls.

Also, David Anderson and Christopher L. Dodge, both of Jackson; Oakley D. Oliver, of Jefferson; Logan M. Pooler, of Knox; Randy D. McLeod and Jordon W. Robbins, both of Lee; Samuel H. Bartlett and Allison N. Foster, both of Levant; Sarah L. Turcotte, of Lewiston; Ryan M. Drinkwater, Paige E. Hesseltine, William C. Kettle, Bridget V. Langley, Jillian L. Lumbra, Zachary A. McIntyre and Whitney R. Taylor, all of Lincoln; and Jordan A. Stephens, of Lincolnville.

Also, Sarah M. Hutchinson, of Linneus; Cole P. Bolduc, of Lisbon Falls; Matthew G. Eaton, of Litchfield;Meagan A. Jordan, of Machias; Lance C. Lavoie, of Madawaska; Victoria W. Farrington and Autumn R. Parker, both of Madison; Donald F. Vincent, of Millbridge; Allyson K. Jones and Brittany R. King, both of Milford; Melissa Crocco, Roger P. DeMello, Bradley V. Lavoie and Michael J. Lavoie, all of Millinocket; Ann M. Stanley, of Milo; and Nichole E. Lynch, of Newburgh.

Also, Haley E. Norsen, of Northeast Harbor; Cathryn A. Davis and Jillian M. Douglas, both of Norway; MaryEllen Applebee, Andrew M. Brenna, Ian S. England, David L. Evans, Desiree S. Hesseltine, Frederick V. Howard, Anne M. Norris, Ezra I. Serdynski and Brittany M. Steele, all of Old Town; and Isabelle M. Gray, Darian W. Jellison, William F. Meehan, Tanisha E. Parsons, Margaret O. Peckenham, Ian A. Ramsay, Kaylah S. Rankin and Dylan P. Wight, all of Orland.

Also, Travis J. Lawler, of Orneville Township; Ciara N. Jacobsen and Alexis M. Spaulding, both of Orono;Stephanie Barker, Jasmyne M. DeBarge, Alexis R. Enman, Samantha V. Johnson, Tori E. Knowles, Nicholas Patrick A. Lander, Rachelle L. Seward and Abigail Jamie E. Stoneton, all of Orrington; Jesse J. Kimble, of Otis; Nicholas R. Hutchins and Elizabeth H. Lackey, both of Parkman; and Max P. Astbury-King, of Penobscot.

Also, Jacklyn P. Larochelle and Caitlin R. Tozier, both of Pittsfield; Corey T. Suchar, of Pittston; Brock L. Graves, Mathew B. Neal, Morgan E. Pelletier, Adam L. Rowe, Amber L. Rowe and Alfonso Vazquez-Justus, all of Plymouth; Cheyenne M. Moody, of Prentiss; Benjamin S. Douin and Amaryah S. McRobbie, both of Readfield; Joshua T. Stewart, of Robbinston; Elliott C. Spear, of Rockland; Samantha M. Leighton, of Rockport; and Jennifer M. Hall, of Sabattus.

Also, Theresa M. Cuchelo, of Saint Albans; Cassandra P. Richardson, of Sangerville; Chase W. Gilley, of Searsmont; Devon M. Bean and Hannah C. Paige, both of Searsport; Maddisyn E. Crawford, of Seboeis; Caitlyn J. DSouza, Courtney J. Frigon, Sydney E. Frost and Alexis A. Withee, all of Stetson; Sara Thomas, of Stillwater; Joseph R. Nightingale, of Stockton Springs; Kinsey L. Bartlett, of Stonington; and Andrew D. Jackson and Christopher M. Randall, both of Surry.

Also, Zachary S. Corson, of Trenton; Thomas J. Haddad, of Troy; Melanie E. Beckim, of Vassalboro; Alexandria L. Aucoin-Scheidt, Jessica M. Freeman, Sean Kearney, Nicholas W. Mazzacco, Derek A. Mitchell and Nicholas T. Scott, all of Veazie; Charlene M. Buskirk, of Waldo; Rachael A. Howard, of Wales; Norman F. Jodrey, of Waltham; Aidan W. Janes-Risteen, of Warren; and Michael D. Bolduc, of Waterville.

Also, Katelin T. Malinowski, of West Gardiner; Grady N. Bilodeau and Kaitlyn M. Roberts, both of Windham; Brooke E. Brehaut, of Winn; Levi Joseph J. Day, of Winslow; Zachariah D. Dearing, Christina N. Lougee, Jennifer L. Parks, Deanna R. Postiglione and Lucas L. Postiglione, all of Winterport; Megan S. Thornton, of Woodland; Maxwell R. Reed, of Woolwich; and Savanna M. Waite, of Wytopitlock.

Each semester the academic dean prepares a list of those full-time students who have earned a semester grade point average of 3.25 or higher at the college.

