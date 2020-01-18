AUGUSTA — The Lithgow Public Library will host “Manufacturing Augusta: The Cotton Mill Fire and the Breaching of the Edwards Dam,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, presented by the Heritage Center at Mill Park.

The free event will be held at the library at 45 Winthrop St.

This is the fifth in its series of presentations on local manufacturing history by the Heritage Center at Mill Park. Those who attend can learn about the rich local history of industrial Augusta in this event spotlighting the massive fire at the Bates Manufacturing, Edwards Division cotton mill in 1989 and the breaching of the Edwards Dam in 1999.

Jan Michaud, founder of the Heritage Center at Mill Park, will share the video interviews and footage, concluding with a brief discussion.

For more information, call the library at 626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.

