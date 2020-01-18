FARMINGDALE – Dad: May the wind be at your back blowing your sails on your journey in the sailboat of your dreams, as you’re tinkering with some wood carving on the deck listening to James Taylor, and maybe plucking away at that ole banjo. Melody and I (Tammy) only hope you’re able to be free to fulfill your life’s dreams; sail away Dad…

Tony, 72, died peacefully on Jan. 16, 2020 while under the care of wonderful people at Halldale Manor, Farmingdale. We sincerely want to thank everyone there for making Dad feel at home, and for all your hard work and dedication; we are grateful.

Tony was the son of the late Chester Arthur Piper Jr. and Elloween E. “Pat” Piper, and brother to Dalene Pelton.

Tony is survived by his daughters, Melody Piper and Tammy (Piper) Hersom and Tammy’s husband Rory Hersom; and grandchildren, Benjamin Hersom and Bailey Thompson and Bailey’s husband Zackary. Also surviving are Tony’s sisters, Regina Waitt and Nancy Bonenfant, his brother, Dean Kimball and Dean’s wife Maureen, niece Vicky Parks, her husband Mike, and father Daryl Pelton; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.

Tony’s love of cars and especially Thunderbirds early in life gave him the nickname “T-Bird”, and he also loved wood-working, music, and taking Kim (Piper) Smith on many concert adventures like Watkins Glen. No doubt he was influenced by the Smith Boys of Granite Hill. Tony had a contagious laugh and smile, and was always ready to help anyone out.

No services will be held. Tony’s final wishes will be honored as he begins the next leg of his journey at Popham Beach.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers please make donations to

Halldale Manor Recreation Dept.

647 Maine Ave.

Farmingdale, ME 04344

