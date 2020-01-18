AUBURN – An Auburn woman and Waterford man crashed into separate telephone poles within 30 minutes of each other Saturday evening, according to Auburn Police Sgt. Nathan Westleigh.
Westleigh said that just before 5 p.m., Jennifer Winship, 44, of Auburn was driving south on Broad Street when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a telephone pole.
The telephone pole was completely knocked over into the road, Westleigh said.
Winship suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Central Maine Medical Center for an evaluation.
According to the Central Maine Power website, 258 residences in the area of Broad Street lost power due to the crash.
A little less than 30 minutes later, Westleigh said that police received a second call that Spencer Morse, 26, of Waterford had crashed into a telephone pole at 694 Perkins Ridge Road, knocking it down into the roadway.
Morse was not injured in the accident, according to Westleigh.
There were no power outages with the second crash.
Westleigh said that while both crashes remain under investigation, it was not raining or snowing at the time of either crash.
