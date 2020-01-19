U.S. Sen. Susan Collins released this statement Thursday on the impeachment trial process:

There has been a lot of mischaracterization and misunderstanding about my position on the process the Senate should follow for the impeachment trial.

Rather than have my position relayed through the interpretation of others, I wanted to state it directly:

1. From the outset, I have said that we should follow the model that we used with the Clinton impeachment trial.

2. That process provided for the opportunity for both sides to state their case and for Senators to ask questions through the Chief Justice.

3. At the conclusion of that phase of the 1999 trial, the Senate voted on a motion to subpoena witnesses and admit additional materials after the case had been heard and the questions had been posed. I voted in favor of that motion subpoenaing witnesses.

4. For this trial, as was done in 1999, both sides should have the opportunity to state their case and the Senators should have the opportunity to pose questions. Then, the Senate should have an up-or-down-vote on whether to subpoena witnesses and documents.

5. While I need to hear the case argued and the questions answered, I tend to believe having additional information would be helpful. It is likely that I would support a motion to call witnesses at that point in the trial just as I did in 1999.

6. Prior to hearing the statement of the case and the Senators asking questions, I will not support any attempts by either side to subpoena documents or witnesses. Instead, that issue should be addressed at the same point that it was in the 1999 trial.

7. I have not made a decision on any particular witnesses. When we reach the appropriate point in the trial, I would like to hear from both sides about which witnesses, if any, they would like to call.

