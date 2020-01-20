A half dozen Maine food producers beat out hundreds of competitors over the weekend to win Good Food Awards for their tasty — and sustainably made — products.

The awards, presented annually in San Francisco, honored 207 winners across 17 categories, including beer, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate and cider. These awards go beyond just taste; winners must also follow standards set by the Good Food Foundation, including sustainable environmental practices. More than 2,000 independent food producers enter the competition each year.

Allagash Brewing Co. in Portland won in the beer category for Crosspath, a Belgian-style golden ale brewed with organic, Maine-grown oats, buckwheat, base malt, hops and Grandy Oats granola. Allagash donates a portion of the proceeds from Crosspath to the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association.

Atlantic Sea Farms in Saco won in the pickles category for its Sea-Chi, a mild kimchi made with raw kelp.

In the confections category, Dean’s Sweets in Portland won for its Maine Sea Salt Caramel Sauce, which is made with local cream and butter.

Posto Bello Apiaries in Camden won in the honey category for its Autumnal Wildflower Honey.

Maine Grains in Skowhegan won two awards in the grains category, one for its Organic Pearled Farro and one for its Organic Corn Polenta.

And Speckled Ax Wood Roasted Coffee in Portland won in the coffee category for its Ethiopia Jebicho coffee.

Judges taste each entry in a blind tasting in September, and finalists are announced in November.

