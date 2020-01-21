The AARP Tax-Aide program will provide assistance by appointment only Feb. 1 through April 15 in Augusta, Hallowell, Fairfield and Madison.

The program will provide free federal and state income tax preparation and electronic filing to low- and moderate-income individuals. Returns will be prepared by IRS-certified volunteers. The program is funded by the AARP Foundation, a tax-exempt charitable organization, and the IRS, according to a news release from Christine Stenberg, district coordinator.

Counselors will help individuals navigate the many changes on the 2018 federal and state income tax returns. Individuals do not need to be an AARP member to use this service.

Services are available at the following locations:

Augusta — Buker Community Center, 22 Armory St.: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Call 582-3053 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to make an appointment.

Hallowell — Cohen Community Center, 22 Town Farm Road: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Call 626-7777 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

Fairfield — Fairfield Community Center, 61 Water St.: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Call 643-2559 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to make an appointment.

Madison — Crossroads Bible Church, 705 White Schoolhouse Road: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays. Call 643-2559 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

