POTSDAM, N.Y. — Four local students have been named Presidential Scholars for the 2019 fall semester at Clarkson University.

They are: Dakota Rae Bragg, of Anson, majoring in civil engineering; Elspeth Irene Taylor, of Pittsfield, majoring in biomolecular science; Connor C. Firth, of Vienna, majoring in aeronautical engineering; and Cameron M. Palmer of Winthrop, majoring in computer engineering.

Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

