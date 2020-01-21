WORCESTER/LEICESTER, Mass. — Three local students have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Becker College.

Kaylin Beck, of Livermore Falls, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in interactive media, game arts concentration.

Rebecca Beringer, of Waterville, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.

Brandon Coulombe, of Vassalboro, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in interactive media design, game development and programming concentration.

The dean’s list recognizes all full-time students whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete or withdrawal/failing grades.

