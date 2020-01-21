Anyone reading of the terrible ordeal that hit-and-run survivor Jason Stratton is enduring will surely feel a deep sympathy for his plight. The paper’s recent article informs us that while walking on a road in Lewiston in the early morning, he was hit “when a vehicle ran over him from behind and left the scene.”

I have written several letters about the danger of being hit from behind, and I feel it is my obligation to point out yet again that such a calamity usually occurs when a pedestrian is walking on the right — that is, the wrong — side of the road. I was firmly taught as a child that one must walk on the left, facing the oncoming traffic. I see people pushing baby carriages, I see couples jogging side by side, I see groups all walking on the right, oblivious to my bearing down on them from behind. I get a chill.

There are drunks, tweeters, radio fiddlers, burger munchers, phone callers, drivers who are reaching over into the back seat for some reason — and it only takes one to run you down from behind.

Please do walk on the left side of the road and keep watch on the oncoming traffic.

Abbott Meader

Oakland

