BRUNSWICK — After a tip, police arrested two Brunswick men early Thursday morning in connection with a string of burglaries at businesses and churches.

Jonathan West, 25, and Jarrod Sennstrom, 18, are roommates who live on Hennessey Avenue and are charged with felony burglary and theft.

The burglaries started sometime last Thursday night or early Friday morning at the Brunswick Church of the Nazarene on McKeen Street, according to Pastor Chris Rogers.

The office was ransacked and some of the church’s audio-video equipment was taken, as were two guitars belonging to Rogers and his son.

Just over a mile away, the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 336 Maine St. was burglarized sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday morning. A few computers and small items were stolen, but there was significant damage to the church’s education building. Several doors were broken after being pried open.

Two miles away at 30 Bath Road, Pam Edwards said her business, D’tails Dog Grooming, was burglarized sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. She estimates about $200 was missing.

Next door, Black Pug Brewing was also burglarized with cash stolen from the register.

At Brunswick Landing, Flight Deck Brewing and Blue Dog Daycare were burglarized Sunday night, according to Brunswick police.

Nate Wildes, a co-founder of Flight Deck, said his business and is facing upwards of $10,000 in damage and stolen items and money. Flight Deck is equipped with numerous security systems including high definition cameras, Wildes said, which showed a suspect walking through the business Sunday night.

Police released photos and video captured from surveillance cameras Wednesday afternoon, and asked for the public’s help. Cmdr. Mark Waltz said police got a tip from a caller who identified one of the suspects, which led them to the second person involved.

Police searched the men’s home at around 1 a.m. Thursday. They recovered cash and much of the stolen property. Waltz couldn’t say yet Thursday if all of the stolen items and money was accounted for.

The case is still under investigation, Waltz said.

West and Sennstrom are being held at Cumberland County Jail in Portland and are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

