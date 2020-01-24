FARMINGTON — The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office says the Sept. 16 deadly explosion at the LEAP building in Farmington was caused when the underground propane line was severed during the installation of one of four bollards, drilled into the ground near the building. Investigators have concluded that one of those posts severed the line, causing the propane leak and the explosion that leveled the LEAP Inc. building, according to a Stephen McCausland, director of Public Safety Department.

Although investigators have pinpointed what caused the damage to the gas line, the source of ignition that sparked the explosion cannot be determined. There are a number of possible sources of ignition, including disruption of electricity, a light switch, a furnace or static, the release stated.

Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell died in the explosion which also seriously or critically injured six other firefighters and LEAP Inc. maintenance supervisor Larry Lord.

Fire Investigators said the bollard work was done by Techno Metal Posts of Manchester. The 10- foot long posts were drilled into the ground about 5 feet away from the building into the paved parking lot. Each was sunk about seven feet, leaving three feet above ground. according to McCausland’s release.

The posts were installed to protect an outside air conditioning unit next to the building. The propane line was buried about 2 ½ to 3 feet under the parking lot and connected the propane tank behind the property. It was connected to the building through the basement wall at the rear corner. The parking lot had been paved after installation of the propane line last summer. The metal bollards are about 4 inches thick, but each had an auger head which is 10½ inches wide that allows the post to be drilled into the ground. It was the auger head that severed the propane line, which was encased in a plastic protective sleeve.

The posts were installed Tuesday, Sept. 10. The explosion occurred six days later on Sept. 16.

On Friday, Sept. 13, Larry Lord discovered that the 500-gallon propane tank was empty and the propane supplier to the building — C.N. Brown was called and the tank was filled just after noon, the release stated.

The following Monday morning, a second maintenance worker felt dizzy after being in the building a short time. He and Lord discovered that the propane tank was empty again. Lord called the fire department, opened windows and doors, and told the staff to leave. The fire department arrived at 8:13 a.m. and joined Lord in the basement looking for the source of the propane leak while some firefighters went elsewhere in the building to make sure it was vacant. The building exploded at 8:28 a.m.

Fire investigators say no criminal charges are anticipated, the release stated.

Among the other agencies who participated in the investigation were the Farmington Police and Fire departments, State Police, the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the Maine Attorney General’s Office, the Maine Fuel Board, which oversees fuel storage, and the Public Utilities Commission, which oversees the Dig Safe program.

