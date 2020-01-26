Long Island is one of just 15 Maine islands with year-round residents and businesses. Widely known to locals for the sandy, pristine beaches at points all around the island, there’s also a 125-acre conservation area home to birds, beavers and other local wildlife. On Independence Day, the town celebrates with fireworks, a parade and a competitive coronation of Mr. & Mrs. Long Island.

Close knit and quiet, Long Island famously seceded from the City of Portland in 1993. Independence, a passion for nature and significantly lower property tax rates are part of this Casco Bay island’s culture.

This one-of-a-kind, waterfront property is graced with the beauty and serenity of island life while being a short boat ride from Portland. Comprised of three contiguous tax lots, the property faces west, guaranteeing unobstructed views of the mainland and a first-row seat to spectacular sunsets.

On the upper lot, the existing 11,000 SF, two-story warehouse was originally constructed in 1940 as Navy barracks. It is primed for a transformation: an open plan has flexibility for hospitality or residential development. The lower waterfront lot, with 750 feet of ocean frontage, is undeveloped.

The most exclusive aspect of this property are the six acres of submerged land protected by a 435-foot breakwater. This was used as boat yard by the Navy during World War II. With a 110-foot wharf extending over the water, a future owner might consider using this space for a marina or an aquaculture venture.

When summertime comes, and the number of residents surges, Long Island remains a unique retreat in active Casco Bay. Located next to the public ferry and water taxi docks on the western shore, 295 Island Ave. is in the middle of it all.

295 Island Ave. is listed at $2,850,000 by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected]

