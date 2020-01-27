BRUNSWICK — Police have taken a man into custody following an 8-hour standoff Monday morning at 744 Neptune Dr. in Brunswick Landing.

A man armed with a rifle allegedly sparked a standoff shortly after midnight.

Police first went to the residence on a domestic disturbance call. Police say a woman and child were at the home when police were called. The woman and child were able to leave the home safely.

Police didn’t evacuate neighboring homes where most residents were sleeping.

Police told neighbors to stay in their homes and school buses didn’t make their normal stops in the area. That “stay-in-place” order has now been lifted.

There were roadblocks in place and the Portland and Brunswick police special response teams were at the scene.

Police worked with the town’s cultural broker to communicate with the dozens of asylum seekers who moved to the neighborhood over the summer, having relocated from the African nations of Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Many of the asylum-seekers do not speak English.

Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said the man involved in the standoff is not an asylum-seeker.

Police said they plan to release additional details later in the day.

Brunswick Landing is the site of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station. In addition to former base housing, the Landing is also home to industrial and office businesses, as well as the town’s Parks and Recreation Center, a campus for Southern Maine Community College, a Harpswell Coastal Academy campus and preschools.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: