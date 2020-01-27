AUGUSTA — The Gardiner man who allegedly shot one man and stabbed another is scheduled to make an initial court appearance this afternoon and a new criminal complaint filed against the suspect alleges he used a knife in the attacks.

Dylan Ketcham, 21, of Gardiner, was arrested early Saturday in connection to a reported stabbing of one man and shooting of another after one of the men came to the door of a Lincoln Avenue home looking for help.

On Monday, in a criminal complaint filed by Maine State Police Detective Sarah Ferland, police charged Ketcham with the Class A felony charge of elevated aggravated assault, for allegedly attacking Caleb Trudeau, 21.

The complaint filed by Ferland states Ketcham “did intentionally or knowingly cause serious bodily injury to Caleb Trudeau, with the use of a dangerous weapon, namely, a knife.”

Ketcham is being held at the Kennebec County jail in Augusta on $150,000 bail.

Police had not previously released the identity of either victim in the Gardiner incident. On Sunday they described the condition of both victims, who were both hospitalized following the incident, as severe.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the men’s names were being withheld Sunday at the request of state prosecutors.

The two men were found at about 1 a.m. Saturday outside a house in the quiet, residential neighborhood at the southern end of Lincoln Avenue after one of them sought help .

Gardiner police and emergency services were sent to the house, where they found one man shot and a second man stabbed.

Both men were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, then flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland to undergo emergency surgery.

Ketcham was tracked by a Maine State Police dog to an abandoned building about a half-mile from where the injured men were found, not far from Quimby Field.

Maine State Police detectives were at the scene of the attack Saturday and gave a briefing to Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam, including evidence of a blood trail in the snow.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: