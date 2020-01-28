The state’s highest court has upheld the manslaughter conviction of a Virginia truck driver for a crash that killed two Knox County residents, but ruled that a Maine law requiring blood tests at the scene of a fatal accident is unconstitutional.

Two judges dissented from the majority ruling, issued Thursday by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, but the justices agreed there were extenuating circumstances in the case of Randall Junior Weddle.

Weddle was convicted by a Knox County jury in January 2018 on two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated operating under the influence, two counts of driving to endanger and eight counts of various trucking rule violations. Those violations included false record-keeping, driving while fatigued, driving while using alcohol and driving while possessing alcohol.

Justice William Stokes sentenced Weddle in March 2018 to 30 years in prison with all but 25 years suspended, to be followed by four years of probation. The sentence was the longest prison sentence imposed in Maine in a vehicular manslaughter case.

The case stems from a March 18, 2016, crash that claimed the lives of 45-year-old Christina Torres-York of Warren and 74-year-old Paul Fowles of Owls Head. Tracy Cook of Union was injured, suffering multiple broken bones and a concussion from the crash, which occurred on Route 17 in Washington.

Testimony during the trial showed Weddle was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when the crash occurred.

The prosecution pointed out in its sentencing recommendation that Weddle had 12 convictions for operating under the influence and 11 speeding tickets prior to the March 2016 fatal crash. Those were among 51 criminal and traffic violations.

Weddle’s driver’s license was suspended in Louisiana and Virginia at the time of the crash in Washington because of OUI convictions.

Weddle lived in Virginia on the Tennessee border and when his license in Virginia was suspended for drunken driving, he went across the state line to get a license in Tennessee.

A majority of justices said the Maine law that requires police to collect blood samples from a driver at the scene of a fatal or potentially fatal crash – without getting a court warrant based on probable cause – was unconstitutional.

“We therefore conclude, in this highly unusual and exceptional circumstance, that the exclusionary rule does not prohibit the admission of the results of the blood draw because the officer who ordered that draw reasonably did so in good faith reliance on section 2522 (of state law) and our prior decisions,” the justices ruled.

Because the challenge to the blood test was denied, the convictions stand.

District Attorney Natasha Irving, whose district covers Knox, Waldo, Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties, said law enforcement wants blood samples quickly because someone’s blood-alcohol level can change in the hour or two it may take to get a warrant.

“I don’t think this is the end of the world but there could be a few cases what it could have an impact,” Irving said.

Irving was elected as district attorney after the case was tried. She said Weddle got a fair trial and she is pleased the conviction was upheld.

“Public safety entities including the commissioner’s office, state police and Bureau of Highway Safety – which funds blood alcohol testing – will review the process,” Maine Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said. “We will also consult with the Maine Attorney General’s Office.”

Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll said he had not had time to review the high court’s ruling to offer a comment on the impact of the court’s decision.

The court heard arguments in February 2019 and again in June on the appeal on behalf of Weddle.

Weddle’s attorney, Jeremy Pratt, of Camden, had argued that the state erred in not obtaining a warrant to take a blood test from Weddle at the scene.

Pratt cited a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court case (Missouri vs. McNeely) in which the court ruled that police should have obtained a warrant from the court before they ordered a blood sample taken from a driver suspected of drunken driving.

That test showed a blood-alcohol level of .09 percent. The legal limit in Maine is .08 percent

Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Baroody, who was deputy district attorney and one of two prosecutors in the case at the time of trial, argued that because of all the activities occurring when officers arrived, a warrant was not obtained.

The justices stated in their ruling that “it took approximately an hour to extricate Weddle from his overturned truck. Once extricated, Weddle was immediately placed on a backboard for transport to a hospital via helicopter. While medical personnel were preparing Weddle for transport, the Knox County officer directed an EMT to take a sample of Weddle’s blood. At no time before the sample was taken did the officer request a warrant, attempt to gather information regarding Weddle’s state of sobriety, or attempt to obtain Weddle’s consent.

All evidence of Weddle’s possible intoxication — the bottle of whiskey, subsequent blood test results, and the testimony of eyewitnesses — was gathered after Weddle’s blood was drawn and cannot be used to justify the search.

“Neither the “magnitude of the drunken driving problem or the State’s interest in eradicating it is disputed. Nor do we minimize the challenges facing law enforcement at the scene of a fatal or potentially fatal accident scene,” the justices ruled.

“Nevertheless, “the general importance of the government’s interest in this area does not justify departing from the warrant requirement. Nor does “the fact that people are accorded less privacy in automobiles because of the compelling governmental need for regulation diminish a motorist’s privacy interest in preventing an agent of the government from piercing his skin,” the court ruled.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: