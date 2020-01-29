PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Madelyn Johnson, of Pittston, was named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Johnson & Wales University.

She is a tourism & hospitality major in the College of Hospitality Management.

Johnson, a freshman, is the daughter of Tracy and KC Johnson and a 2019 graduate of Gardiner Area High School.

To receive dean’s list commendation, students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or above.

