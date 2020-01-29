The warm smiles of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna — pictured in reports of the helicopter crash — evidence living-love, beyond bushels of words. Our loss is immeasurable.
The depth of meaning Kobe’s caring life displayed is dramatic. He must have sought to wring the dickens out of each day. Applied his inner means of support to the betterment of society.
Though we’re forced to accept our loss, his too-brief presence among us proves this all-important rule: Measure life — not by quantity — but by quality.
Good job, Kobe. You, too, Gianna.
John Benoit
Manchester
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: State must fill growing gap in affordable housing
-
Letters to the Editor
Kobe Bryant lived a full life
-
Letters to the Editor
Vaccines are not a ‘Big Pharma’ issue
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Jan. 29
-
Schools and Education
USM limits program director’s role over concerns about past missteps
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.