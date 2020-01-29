The warm smiles of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna — pictured in reports of the helicopter crash — evidence living-love, beyond bushels of words. Our loss is immeasurable.

The depth of meaning Kobe’s caring life displayed is dramatic. He must have sought to wring the dickens out of each day. Applied his inner means of support to the betterment of society.

Though we’re forced to accept our loss, his too-brief presence among us proves this all-important rule: Measure life — not by quantity — but by quality.

Good job, Kobe. You, too, Gianna.

John Benoit

Manchester

