U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine joined two other Republican senators Wednesday in asking the opening question during a new phase of the president’s impeachment trial in which senators will have two days to ask questions of both sides.

The question, submitted in writing and read aloud by Chief Justice John Roberts was, “If President Trump had more than one motive for his alleged conduct, such as the pursuit of personal political advantage, rooting out corruption and the promotion of national interests, how should the Senate consider more than one motive in its assessment of Article I?”

Collins joined Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah in asking the question of the president’s counsel. All three are seen as possible swing votes who could join Democrats in voting for witness testimony to be included in the trial later in the week.

Patrick Philbin, one of Trump’s attorneys, responded to the question with a two-part answer, saying first that his team disagrees with the notion motive alone can be the basis for an impeachable offense.

Philbin also said it “follows even more clearly” that if there is a mixed motive, it can’t serve as the basis for an impeachable offense, because it would be impossible to determine to what degree a decision was motivated by personal interest versus the interests of the country.

“That’s the standard they would have to meet — showing there’s no possible public interest and the president couldn’t have had a smidgen even of public interest motive,” Philbin said. “(The House managers) recognize that once you get into a mixed motive situation — if there’s both some personal motive and also a legitimate public interest motive — it can’t possibly be an offense.”

