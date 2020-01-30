The University of Maine’s football team received an impressive commitment Thursday.

Montigo Navari Moss, son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, announced on Twitter that he is going to play for the Black Bears.

I'm beyond blessed to announce that I will be shutting down my recruitment and committing to the University of Maine ❕❗️❕ #GoBlackBears ???? pic.twitter.com/6UnIS7GrWj — Montigo Navari Moss (@Montigo_moss) January 30, 2020

Moss, a wide receiver like his father, attended Fork Union (Virginia) Military Academy. He caught 57 passes and had 14 touchdowns as a senior, with 1,274 receiving yards.

Randy Moss played 14 seasons in the NFL, including parts of four seasons with the New England Patriots. He caught an NFL record 23 touchdowns in 2007 on the Patriots team that went 16-0 during the regular season before losing to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

Another son, Thaddeus Moss, played at tight end on the undefeated Louisiana State University team that won the national championship in January. As a junior, he set LSU single-season records for a tight end last season with 42 receptions and 534 receiving yards. Thaddeus Moss has declared for the 2020 NFL draft.

A daughter, Sydney Moss, twice won national Division III Player of the Year honors in basketball at Thomas More College in Kentucky from 2013-16.

UMaine Coach Nick Charlton could not comment Thursday because Montigo Navari Moss has not signed a letter of intent yet. The next national signing period begins on Wednesday.

The Black Bears will lose their top two receivers from last fall to graduation. Seniors Earnest Edwards and Jaquan Blair combined for 104 receptions and nearly 2,000 yards receiving last fall.

