AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Dennis Purington and Glenn Angell, Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman, Frank Shorey and Ron Cote, and Nina Mendall and Stefanie Barley.

Winners on Thursday were Paul Mitnik and Debby Gardiner, Tom Simmons and Anil Giswami, and Dennis Purington and Glenn Angell.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ed and Joyce Rushton, David Bourque and Suzon Morrison, Donna Bartlett and Pat Kick, Ken Harvey and Di Bishop, and John and Connie Towne.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Gloria Gilbert, Peggy Barrett placed second, and Gerene Lachapelle placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road.

For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Rona Backstrom, Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed second, Sylvia Palmer and Louie Violette placed third and Frances Roy and Carmen Landry placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

