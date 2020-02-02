SKOWHEGAN — A Skowhegan man suffered a head injury Sunday afternoon after being thrown from his all-terrain vehicle while making a sharp turn, officials said.

Jack Dionne, 66, was transported to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan and later flown by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment, according to Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam.

“Mr. Dionne was operating on a public way and appears to have been traveling too fast while negotiating a corner on Robinson Street in Skowhegan,” Bucknam said. “Mr. Dionne was thrown from his ATV and hit his head on the pavement.”

Dionne was not wearing a helmet, Bucknam said.

An employee of Maine Medical Center confirmed Dionne was being treated on the hospital’s emergency room at about 4 p.m. Sunday, but said she could not provide details of his condition.

The incident was reported at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

At the scene, the ATV — a green Polaris Sportsman — was parked upright on Robinson Street at the apex of a nearly 90-degree curve in the road. Robinson Street is a residential road near the Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge and is about a quarter-mile long.

A resident of Robinson Street, who declined to provide her name, said she “heard a four-wheeler speed by” from inside her home but did not see the crash or its aftermath. She said the vehicle came from the direction of Russell Road and was headed toward Silver Street.

Two police SUVs blocked part of Robinson Street on Sunday, preventing traffic from passing through.

The Maine Warden Service was reconstructing the crash at about 3 p.m., according to Skowhegan resident Jim Sylvester.

