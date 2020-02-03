FARMINGTON — A charge of domestic violence assault against a Jay businessman has been dismissed for lack of evidence, an assistant district attorney told Justice Robert Mullen on Monday in Franklin County Superior Court.

Prosecutor Kayla Alves filed the document Jan. 30 in the case of Robert LaFleur, owner of LaFleur’s Restaurant at 224 Main St.

He was arrested Nov. 6, 2019, after Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian McCormick checked a female driver in a vehicle and discovered she had been assaulted in Jay, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said in November. After talking with the woman, McCormick and Jay officer Dylan Rider met with LaFleur and arrested him, Nichols said at the time.

Defense attorney Christopher Berryment entered a written not guilty plea to a charge of domestic violence assault in November on behalf of LaFleur.

A conviction for domestic violence assault is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

