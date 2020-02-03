AUGUSTA — Two local men were arrested Friday after police, who had arranged to buy drugs from one of them, found 114 grams of methamphetamine in a vehicle and 155 grams at a Pittston house.

Tyrel Cox, 34, of Pittston and Logan McDonald, 24, of West Gardiner have been charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

A special agent with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arranged by telephone to buy a quarter-pound of methamphetamine for $3,800 from McDonald, according to an affidavit filed by Ryan Dinsmore, a special agent with MDEA.

The two agreed to meet Friday in the parking lot at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Marketplace at Augusta.

Police said they located and observed McDonald and a man later identified as Cox in the parking lot. McDonald and Cox got into a car together and drove off. The two were stopped by police a short distance away.

A police dog brought to sniff the vehicle indicated it contained narcotics, according to police.

A search of the vehicle, which was registered to Cox’s wife, located 114 grams of methamphetamine.

Police interviewed Cox, who told them he had another 6 ounces of methamphetamine at his house on J and J Road in Pittston. He later agreed to go to the residence with drug agents so they could retrieve the drugs.

Police located a bag of about 155 grams of methamphetamine in a tool box underneath a trailer, according to the affidavit.

Police also found and seized five firearms and $2,500 in cash at the residence, and $500 in cash in Cox’s wallet.

Cox was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, because he had been convicted of a felony in 2009 in California. Under Maine law, felons are not allowed to possess firearms.

Cox was arrested and taken to the Kennebec County jail in Augusta, his bail set at $75,000.

McDonald was also jailed on $50,000 bail

