FAIRFIELD — Lawrence Junior High School has announced the following students were named to the second quarter honor roll for 2019-20 academic year.
Grade 8 — High honors: Max Begin, Hannah Benner, Cameron Blodgett, Emily Carlton, Haylee Clark, Evan Dodge, Elise Dostie, Christopher Douin, Kaylee Elkins, Hallie Firmage, Abagail Folsom, Arianna Fotter, Uliana Fournier, Zebadiah Hannah, Madeline Kissinger, Maylie Knox, Hannah Kugelmeyer, Gavin Lunt, Amarisa Marshall, Jacob McFarland, Colby Nadeau, Matthew Quigley, Julia Sinclair, Brandon Watson and Mya Williams.
Honors: Ryleigh Armstrong, Kaylyn Bourque, Hailey Bowley, Lillian Buck, Jayden Burnham, Whitney Churchill, Olivia Cleaves, Desiree Clement, Brianna Dostie, Cameron Dostie, Alicyn Goodwin, Mariea Hansen, Chloe Hartley, Aiden Jackson Heath, Mathew Leard, Gaige Martin, Sage Mehuren, Ayden Newell, Cassandra Paul, Bailey Pepin, Katelynn-Ann Pressey, Arika Robbins, Sophie Rosebush, Maddox Santone, Jared Smith, Izeck Spaulding, Noah Spieldenner, Emma Wallace, Kalet Warren, Kiara Warren, Christopher Wastella, Gavin Wilson and Dane Zawistowski.
Grade 7 — High honors: Addison Battis, Dawson Chapman, Samuel Davis, Alyssa Dusoe, Paige Goodwin, Natalee Gordon, Michael Hamlin, Elizabeth Holden, Jia Kao, Ryan Lea, Helena Page, Brooke Parsons, Taylor Pellerin, Carolyn Phelps Scholz, Ruby Pierce, Skylah Reid, Abigail Taylor, Tynaya Traynum, Landon Vigue, Alyssa Welch, Kiera Williams and Danielle Wilson.
Honors: Cliff Begin, Hayden Blake, Thomas Brame, Logan Brandao, Colton Carter, Jackson Collman, Colby Culleton, Brayden Davidson, Arriana Dearborn, Kylie Delile, Hannah Dostie, Johnna Douin, Khloe Drake, Dylan Dugal, Gabriel Fairbrother, Addison Goggin, Yeiler Amisday Gonzalez Diaz, Lilly Gray, Zackary Hill, Ryan Levesque, Taylor Levesque, Muirean Lynch, Kayleigh Marchetti, Mykenna Martin, Matthew Menchen, Payton Michaud, Russell Newell, Aubrey Nickerson, Madison Quimby, Preston Roy, Kaylie Smith, Lexi Smith, Noah Spaulding, Chairity Thebarge, Khale Thurlow, Arabella Tillson, Zoie Ward, Avah Witham and Deven Young.
