NORTH ANSON — Carrabec High School has announced the following students were named to its second-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.

Seniors — High honors: Isaac Boucher, Annika Carey, Caitlin Crawford, Shay Cyrway, Caroline Decker, Olivia Fortier, Ricky Gordon III, Scott Mason, Cheyenne Sirois and Dalton Way.

Honors: Emily Avery, Cassidy Ayotte, Ashley Cates, Olivia Hassell, Madison Jaros, Lemuel Kimball, Mary-Jenna Oliver, Abby Richardson and Skye Welch.

Juniors — High honors: Sarah Olson; honors: Aidan Caplin, Sierra Corson, Ethan Johnson, Chantelle LaCroix, Adam Lawrence and Ryan Vigneault.

Sophomores — High honors: Cheyenne Cahill, Tyler Edwards, Shyanne Holmes and Trinity Slate.

Honors: Lilly Augustine, Emma Baker, Abigayle Ballard, Aliyah Grunder, Abigail Luce, Sean Olson, Courtney Rollins, Seth Sayles and Garrett Wilson.

Freshmen — High honors: Jessica Benedict, Luke Carey, Laci Dickey.

Honors: Zebadiah Burnham, Twyla Carpenter, Robert Lindblom, Jr., Caitlyn Oliver, William Price II, Isabelle Slate and Hunter Sousa.

Carrabec High School, north anson maine, school news

