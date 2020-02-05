BOSTON —Alexa Gallant, of Augusta, and Cole Alberti, of West Gardiner, have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Emerson College.
Gallant, a sophomore, is a writing, literature and publishing major.
Alberti, a freshman, is a comedic arts major.
