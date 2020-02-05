The Waldo County Extension Association, in cooperation with the Maine 4-H Foundation, is accepting applications for a $1,500 scholarship for graduating Waldo County high school seniors.

The extension’s mission is to help Maine people improve their lives through an educational process that uses research-based knowledge focused on issues and needs.

The scholarship is designed to assist students interested in pursuing a degree that aligns with that mission, and has focused program areas in the Maine food system and youth development.

To apply, students need to send a 500- to 1,000-word essay, typed and double-spaced, that discusses their field of study and future plans. Priority will be given to those with experience with the extension or their field of study. The award will be presented in May at the Maine 4-H Foundation annual meeting.

The application deadline is April 15.

For more information or to request a paper application, contact Viña Lindley at [email protected], 342-5971, or 800-287-1426.

