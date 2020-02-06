MANCHESTER, N.H. — The following area students were named to the 2019 fall semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

They are: Christopher Florek, of Manchester; Nicholas Howes, of South China; and Noah Michaud, of Winslow.

Eligibility for the president’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

