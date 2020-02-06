The letter (“Protect Medicare Advantage option,” Jan. 26) saddens me because what we really need to be asking presidential and congressional candidates is where they stand on National Improved Medicare for All.

Let’s use our time and energy to push for joining the ranks of other countries who have universal coverage and better health outcomes at a lower cost per capita per year than what is spent in the U.S.

Check out healthoverprofit.org. It is an excellent resource that we can use to help us with this important task.

Peggy Kacerek

Augusta

