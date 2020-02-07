Maine State Police arrested an Augusta man on Friday on a charge of murder in connection with the October 2019 killing of Andrew Sherman in Richmond.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said Tyon Shuron, 42, was arrested at about 2 p.m. Friday outside of his Washington Street home on Friday. Shuron is charged with murder and was taken to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset.

Sherman was found dead Oct. 11 inside his Kimball Street house. His body was discovered by a friend who had become concerned when he had not heard from Sherman in days. The death was initially deemed suspicious by authorities. On Oct. 22, police determined Sherman’s death was a homicide.

A statewide records search on Friday revealed no past criminal convictions for Shuron.

Shuron was scheduled to make his first court appearance in Sagadahoc County Superior Court in Bath on Monday or Tuesday, according to McCausland.

